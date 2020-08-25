Domino’s has delivery-friendly cheeseburger, chicken taco pizzas

The chain introduces two new pies to combat the soggy buns and taco shells that it says are casualties of burger and taco deliveries.

Domino’s introduces cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas. (Domino's)

If, like many people, COVID-19 has you hanging out at home and dining by delivery, you may have noticed that burgers and tacos don’t travel too well, with soggy buns and taco shells sometimes a bigger price to pay than delivery fees. Domino’s Pizza apparently feels your pain and has responded with its first new pizzas in years: cheeseburger and chicken taco.

Domino’s says the new pizzas were created for delivery, but pizza has long been an excessively delivery-friendly food; what the company attempts to do with the new ones is outrace its burger and taco competitors. New TV commercials set to debut starting Monday will show “real people” lamenting deliveries gone wrong.

But you don’t have to wait to hear their testimonies; the pizzas are available now. The cheeseburger version has a “tasty ketchup-mustard sauce” with American cheese, beef, onions, diced tomatoes and provolone and cheddar cheeses. The chicken-taco pizza is topped with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes and provolone and cheddar cheeses. They’re $11.99 each.

No comment on whether this has anything to do with the pepperoni shortage that’s rumored to be looming.

