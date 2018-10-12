Food

Don’t miss Harry Potter brunch, Brewfest in Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 12:22 pm
 

Dueling pasta dinner

Esther’s Kitchen chef James Trees and James Beard Award nominee Bruce Kalman of Los Angeles will team up for a dual-menu dinner of innovative house-made pasta dishes from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday (National Pasta Day) at Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. Among the offerings: Trees’ pasta nero alla puttanesca, top photo, with house-made cuttlefish ink noodles, anchovies, capers, parsley, chili and olives and Kalman’s smoked burrata agnolotti with roasted yellow tomato sauce and ricotta salata. Visit estherslv.com or call 702-570-7864.

Brewfest

The Silver State Brewfest will bring the suds from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday poolside at the Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road. All-you-can-drink craft beer and a souvenir tasting glass are included in the $75 general admission price (VIP, which starts at 4 p.m., is $85, and designated drivers $15). Food, spirits and locally produced coffee will be available for purchase, and 10 percent of ticket sales will be donated to Three Square food bank. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2plOSAt.

‘From Naples’

Wynn Las Vegas chef Enzo Febbraro, a native of Italy, will conduct a cooking demonstration and sampling of favorite memories that turned into recipes in “From Naples With Love” at noon Saturday at Allegro at Wynn. Part of the resort’s Master Class Series, it’s $175 per person. For reservations, call 702-770-7070.

Harry Potter brunch

DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road, plans a Harry Potter-themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Guests will enter through Platform 9¾ and partake of Butter Beer and other Potter-themed specials, plus bottomless mimosas. A costume contest and live entertainment will be part of the day.

Oh La La anniversary

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will celebrate its second anniversary with a three-course dinner Thursday. Entree choices are seared lamb with house-made gnocchi, 8-ounce lobster tail with fingerling potatoes in a seaweed beurre blanc, filet mignon with choron sauce and fall vegetables or vegetarian stuffed vegetables. It’s $55 per person, with three seatings available. Call 702-222-3522.

