Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas reopens after roach infestation

The Double Down Saloon, a Paradise Road dive bar that has attracted a worldwide cult following, was closed down Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District because of a roach infestation.
“It’s an old building, and there was a safety issue that needed to be addressed and that was it,” said bar owner P Moss.
Moss said the building also houses a marijuana dispensary, another bar, a bookstore, a smoke shop and an empty pizzeria, “which is probably where this stuff is coming from, because it wasn’t a very clean place.”
Exterminators were called, and the bar re-opened shortly before noon Tuesday.
