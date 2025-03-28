Dough flies at Pizza Triathlon in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The competition of top dough pros kicked off the final day of the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Competitor Tara Hattan with Andolini's Pizzeria throws down her large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Whisker with B.C. Pizza has the word pizza tattooed on his forearm while competing during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Tara Hattan with Andolini's Pizzeria dives into her dough as flour flies everywhere during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A variety of booth and products on display during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Timer Siler Chapman laughs with a competitor as he tosses his large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Footprints in flour mark the competition floor during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor David Whisker with B.C. Pizza tosses his large pie crust during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Tara Hattan with Andolini's Pizzeria dives into her dough as flour flies everywhere during the finals of the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Giorgio Nazir with Galvani Professionale tosses his large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Perry Bogacz with the Caliente Pizza & Draft House tosses his medium pie crust during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Curtis Rose with Sal & Mookies tosses his large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Folded boxes are taken off the floor during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Tara Hattan with Andolini's Pizzeria tosses her large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Katie Korkko with Koti Pizza tosses her large pie dough during the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Perry Bogacz with the Caliente Pizza & Draft House tosses his large pie crust on his way to winning the Pizza Triathlon at the International Pizza Expo in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pizza Triathlon, part of the World Pizza Games, kicked off the final day of the International Pizza Expo, which returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday through Thursday.

The dough boys and girls competed to log the fastest times in pizza box folding and in stretching, spinning and tossing rounds of dough aloft to cover a small and a large pizza pan. The pizzas pros shaped the dough amid flurries of flour that made handling easier.

Some contestants worked barefoot, leaving floury footprints. Between rounds, expo staff swept the flour into drifts at the edge of the competition area. The initial round narrowed about 30 competitors to a final round of five. Perry Bogacz of Caliente Pizza & Draft House, a family-owned pizzeria with several locations in Pennsylvania, won the competition.

He completed the triathlon in a speedy 36.5 seconds, almost 14 seconds faster than second place. The Pizza Games also featured freestyle acrobatics, fastest dough, largest dough and fastest box-folding competitions.

