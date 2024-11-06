52°F
Downtown brewery set to open 2nd Las Vegas location

Nevada Brew Works in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las ...
Nevada Brew Works in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 9:25 am
 

A popular brewery in downtown Las Vegas is expanding and opening its second location in the valley.

In a post shared on social media, Arts District favorite Nevada Brew Works announced that construction is underway on its new location in Boca Park near Summerlin.

Located at 820 S. Rampart Boulevard, Nevada Brew Works says the new spot has an estimated opening date of July 2025.

According to Nevada Brew Works, the Boca Park location will feature a full bar and a dog-friendly patio with heat lamps and misters.

In addition to its traditional menu of brick-oven pizza, wings and burgers, the new location will also offer “elevated food items like steak,” according to the video announcing the new eatery.

The new spot, which they note will be a full brewery, will also have five gaming machines.

