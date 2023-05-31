Downtown doughnut shop closes doors after 7 years

A downtown eatery that specialized in doughnuts from the norm to the eclectic has closed its doors after seven years.

A downtown eatery that specialized in doughnuts from the norm to the eclectic has closed its doors after seven years.

Donut Bar, 124 S. Sixth St., posted Wednesday on Instagram that it closed.

“As of today, our journey has come to an end here at Donut Bar Las Vegas,” the posting stated. “We have had a wonderful seven years with you all! We appreciate you starting your mornings with us. We will keep you all posted on what’s next in the future.

“Thank you to all our supporters, staff, family & friends! Please support our friends @carlsdonutslv as they will be taking over.”

The post did not specify if Carl’s Donuts was going to occupy the space.

Donut Bar Las Vegas opened in 2016 as it branched out from San Diego. It catered to everyone — from classic doughnut lovers to foodies in search of creative finds.

