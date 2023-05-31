87°F
Food

Downtown doughnut shop closes doors after 7 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 4:16 pm
 
A New Vista donut is pictured at Donut Bar in Las Vegas on July 8, 2021. (McKenna Ross/Las Veg ...
A New Vista donut is pictured at Donut Bar in Las Vegas on July 8, 2021. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A cyclist moves past a mural at the Donut Bar along E. Carson Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas on S ...
A cyclist moves past a mural at the Donut Bar along E. Carson Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Plentiful pickings at the Donut Bar on Carson Avenue. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Review-Journal)
Plentiful pickings at the Donut Bar on Carson Avenue. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Review-Journal)

A downtown eatery that specialized in doughnuts from the norm to the eclectic has closed its doors after seven years.

Donut Bar, 124 S. Sixth St., posted Wednesday on Instagram that it closed.

“As of today, our journey has come to an end here at Donut Bar Las Vegas,” the posting stated. “We have had a wonderful seven years with you all! We appreciate you starting your mornings with us. We will keep you all posted on what’s next in the future.

“Thank you to all our supporters, staff, family & friends! Please support our friends @carlsdonutslv as they will be taking over.”

The post did not specify if Carl’s Donuts was going to occupy the space.

Donut Bar Las Vegas opened in 2016 as it branched out from San Diego. It catered to everyone — from classic doughnut lovers to foodies in search of creative finds.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Kale contains high amounts of vitamins A, B6, C, K, folate, fiber, carotenoids and manganese. ( ...
Discover the ‘secret powers’ of this superfood
By Caitlin Terpstra Mayo Clinic News Network

Over the past 10 years, the popularity of kale has skyrocketed. You’ve probably heard it referred to as a superfood. Learn more about its powers.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Aces’ home opener, Punk Rock Bowling and the “Straight Jokes, No Chaser” comedy tour lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

