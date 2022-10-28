71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

Downtown favorite La Comida sold, renamed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2022 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2022 - 11:35 am
La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has been acquired as of Oct. 27, 2022, and will be r ...
La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has been acquired as of Oct. 27, 2022, and will be rebranded as La Mona Rosa. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has been acquired as of Oct. 27, 2022, and will be r ...
La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has been acquired as of Oct. 27, 2022, and will be rebranded as La Mona Rosa. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pink monkey is staying.

As Corner Bar Management acquires La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas, rebranding it as La Mona Rosa, the new owner says the 7-foot neon primate swinging from the building will remain as a tribute to Jenn and Michael Morton of the Morton Group, the restaurant’s former owners.

The Corner Bar portfolio includes Cheapshot, Commonwealth and Peyote in downtown Las Vegas. The addition of La Comida expands the company’s complementary bar, restaurant and nightlife offerings in the East Fremont Street area.

Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, who helm the kitchen at Peyote, will create the menu for La Mona Rosa. The menu celebrates robust flavors and the diversity of Mexican regional cooking through traditional dishes complemented by craft cocktails.

The 3,500-square-foot space seats 80 in the dining room, 15 at the bar and 24 on the patio. An open kitchen is visible from the rear of the dining room, and a 25-foot cocktail bar overlooks Sixth Street. Live entertainment and nightlife experiences are planned for the new stage.

Morton Group, whose portfolio includes La Cave at the Wynn and One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels, is discussing opening a new La Comida at an unnamed Vegas resort hotel.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
2
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
3
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
4
‘Celebrate blowing it up’: Las Vegas has a pipeline of big demolitions in the works
‘Celebrate blowing it up’: Las Vegas has a pipeline of big demolitions in the works
5
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, Jul ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Shows by Elton John, Duran Duran and Phantogram, plus Nevada Day celebrations, lead the lineup of things to do in Las Vegas this week.