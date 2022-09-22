Downtown Las Vegas biker bar hosts block party

Hogs & Heifers Saloon Las Vegas celebrates the founding of the original bar 30 years ago in Manhattan.

The famously gritty Hogs & Heifers Saloon opened 30 years ago in the Meatpacking District of New York City (when the neighborhood was still a center of illicit activity). A Las Vegas outpost opened downtown in 2005 (when that neighborhood was still raffish).

The Manhattan Hogs & Heifers closed in 2015, but the Vegas bar is still going strong and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original with a Dirty 30 on 3rd block party from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, at 201 N. Third St. The event features Hogs & Heifers memorabilia, two motorcycle shows, an outdoor cigar lounge, a tattoo artist, Big Belly Crew and Livin’ Dirty clothiers, and live music. Free motorcycle parking, first come, first served.

◆ ◆ ◆

Red Rock Resort is calling Polaris the North Star of its new restaurant row. The bar just opened on the north side of the casino between the future locations of Lotus of Siam and Naxos Taverna. Polaris serves craft cocktails named for and inspired by cities and places across the globe.

“The spirit may be made in that country, the cocktail style may have been born in that city, or that cocktail may be particularly popular in that region. For example, our New York, New York cocktail is reminiscent of a Cosmopolitan, and that cocktail was created in New York,” said Jamie Clark, Station Casinos corporate mixologist.

Besides New York City, Polaris cocktails touch down in London, Madrid, Rome, Tokyo, Dublin, the Mexican state of Jalisco (birthplace of tequila), and Bardstown, Kentucky (nicknamed the bourbon capital of the world). Cocktails are $14. Tidbit: In 13,000 years, the star Vega, in the constellation Lyra, will be the North Star.

◆ ◆ ◆

Great American Cookies, known for one of the signal events of the ’70s — creating the Original Cookie Cake in 1977 — has opened a Vegas shop at 4990 W. Craig Road. The store is throwing a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with the first 100 customers receiving a free Cookie Cake slice. Regular hours for the new Great American Cookies are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays throughs Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

◆ ◆ ◆

Green Valley Ranch just debuted its seasonal outdoor lounge, Fall at the Terrace, with bright colors, falling leaves, and craft libations and light bites. Nine cocktails, starting at $14, include spiced berry sangria and a Smoke Show (Woodford bourbon, Jack Daniel’s Apple, miso demerara sugar, orange bitters, smoke).

Flights of five wines ($38) feature international pours or wines from California. Six dishes ($11-22) include mezze (hummus, tzatziki, olivex, almonds, pita), an antipasti selection and a verrine (glass) filled with Luxardo cherries and vanilla bean panna cotta.

Fall at the Terrace will also host three sampling events: Oktoberfest craft beer (Sept. 30), National Mezcal Day (Oct. 21) and Singles Day Champagne (Nov. 11). Fall at the Terrace runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, with a $100 food and beverage minimum. Reservations: 702-617-7744.

◆ ◆ ◆

Somm Sundays at Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village continues with guest sommelier Jeffrey Bencus of famed Picasso restaurant in Bellagio offering wine selections to pair with special dishes from chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper. The bomb somm will present wines by the glass or flight, with background, tasting notes and wine characteristics.

The tasting runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Wine flights: $15-70. Chef’s choice bite: $10. Take-home bottles are 25 percent off.

◆ ◆ ◆

Thwack! Pkwy Tavern Marks in Henderson just added recreational ax throwing from The Axe Capital to its games arcade. Throwing lanes feature scoring and target projection software. Book throwing sessions at theaxecapital.com in 30-minute increments for $25 per person.

◆ ◆ ◆

Uncle’s Ice Cream, the Hawaiian brand, is coming to the Ninth Island with a production plant that will allow the company to distribute the ice cream to stores in Vegas, Phoenix and Southern California.

◆ ◆ ◆

On the Side runs in Sunday’s Taste section. Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.