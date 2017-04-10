Downtown Las Vegas’ Eat to open second location in Summerlin

EAT is at 707 Carson Ave. (View file photo)

The pioneering downtown Las Vegas breakfast and lunch spot Eat is preparing to open a second location in Summerlin. The news broke Sunday on Facebook, when one of owner Natalie Young’s friends posted a photo of a “Coming Soon” sign in the window of the new location. Young soon responded to inquiries on the thread by reporting that the restaurant will be located at “1910 Village Center” pesumably referring to Village Center Circle.

When contacted by the Review-Journal, Young explained that she “just got the keys last week” and that the space should be open for business in a month or two. Like the original, it will serve breakfast and lunch, although “down the road” she’s looking to open for early dinner Thursdays and Fridays, closing around 8 on those evenings.

Young says the new spot will feature the same concept as the Carson Avenue original, but with a few healthy options added to the menu.

