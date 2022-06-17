Downtown Las Vegas restaurant adds eye-catching mural

Bajamar Seafood and Tacos has added fresh paint to its rear exterior wall featuring a vibrant jungle of cartoon elements.

The Arts District restaurant’s new mural adds a whimsical display of color to the local family-owned and -operated favorite known for its authentic Baja-style fish tacos.

Muralist Jac Selah kept the Baja cuisine in mind as he began the 2½-day project, incorporating palm trees and other islandlike components into the mural.

“If you have their food, you feel like you’re on an island,” Selah said. “The island, kind of Baja vibe you get is exactly what my mural embodies.”

Selah said he prefers his art to be loud, positive, and visible from a mile away. He added that combining his aesthetic with the restaurant’s food made for a perfect partnership.

“At the end of the day, I want to drive more business to the area,” Selah said. “So, that was one of the main things behind it. My art will definitely increase the overall vibes to the area.”

General Manager Jared Callahan said he has noticed a positive reaction since the installation of the mural.

“A lot of people are literally stopping taking pictures with it,” Callahan said. “Then that draws them into the restaurant to kind of say ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ ”

The mural can be found at Bajamar’s downtown location, 1615 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Contact Maria Staubs at mstaubs@reviewjournal.com.