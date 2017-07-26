Downtown Las Vegas restaurant going completely cashless

Flock & Fowl at 380 W Sahara (Facebook)

Leave your cash at home.

That’s the message the popular Sahara Avenue restaurant Flock & Fowl and its soon-to-open downtown sister spot, Flock & Fowl DTLV, will soon be sending customers. Co-owner Jenny Wong recently posted on Facebook that the restaurant is going cashless in three to four months, elaborating, “It will serve to provide our staff with maximum security, mitigate fraud so our managers can be worry-free, and we hope that you, your family and friends can look toward the future with us.”

So does that mean you’ll be able to pay with bitcoins? “We are still trying to get that figured out,” Wong told the Review-Journal. She said, however, that customers will be able to use BitPay debit cards.

So far, the majority of the response online has been positive, with replies of “Cool!” and “Awesome,” and another restaurant owner expressing similar plans.

The news also received a degree of blowback. One of Wong’s Facebook friends initially called the post a “sign of the end times,” but later clarified he was only joking. Another, however, described the decision as “a very peculiar battle you’re choosing to wage with the public.”

