Downtown Las Vegas restaurant offers pizza deal for snow day

Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 Casino Center Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas has a snow day special of a 10-inch margherita pizza for just $5. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Trees, chef and owner of Esther's Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Current Clark County School District students aren’t the only ones celebrating today’s snow day.

Las Vegas High School graduate James Trees is reveling in the rare occurrence with a lunch deal for all furloughed students at his Arts District restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. From 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday, all students will be able to purchase a 10-inch margherita pizza for just $5.

“I remember going to Las Vegas High and the idea of getting a snow day here is mind-blowing,” Trees said. “Definitely a cause for celebration.”

The district announced Thursday that it was canceling all school and after-school activities “due to reports of potential freezing conditions on the roads that would be unsafe for school buses during the morning commute.”

Esther’s Kitchen is located at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., with the entrance on California Avenue.

