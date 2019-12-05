Downtown sandwich spot The Goodwich sold to DTP Companies

DTP Companies, formerly known as Downtown Project, has agreed to purchase the popular sandwich spot The Goodwich.

Newport Lofts, left, and Soho Lofts, where The Goodwich is located, are in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Located on the ground floor of the Soho Lofts, on Hoover Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th Street. The Goodwich was founded in 2014 as a small kiosk in the parking lot of Dino’s Lounge. It briefly operated a second location on Buffalo Drive and Warm Springs Road that closed earlier this year after less than nine months in business, and was tapped to operate a concession stand at the Las Vegas Ballpark this past season.

“Joining forces with DTP Companies will provide new opportunities for The Goodwich,” founder Josh Clark is quoted as saying in a statement announcing the sale. “I have been interested in exploring a partnership with a company, to take over the day-to-day operations, that understands the brand and that I could work with from a distance as I explore new projects. This just made a lot of sense for me, for our employees, and for the brand.”

