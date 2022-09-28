83°F
Downtown Summerlin steakhouse closed temporarily after fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2022 - 11:33 pm
 
Harlo Steakhouse & Bar in Downtown Summerlin (Facebook)
Harlo Steakhouse & Bar has been temporarily closed after a small fire at the restaurant on Monday.

The steakhouse located in Downtown Summerlin, 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon saying the restaurant would be temporarily closed “due to a small fire that occurred on our roof.”

The fire happened Monday evening, according to the post.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to welcoming you back soon,” the post read.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

