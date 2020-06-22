Downtown Summerlin’s Jing closes temporarily after employees test positive for COVID

The restaurant hopes to reopen Thursday after all employees are tested.

The interior of Jing in Downtown Summerlin (Joseph Durkin)

The exterior of Jing in Downtown Summerlin on January 26, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A booth at Downtown Summerlin's Jing (Joseph Durkin)

Downtown Summerlin’s Jing has decided to close its doors temporarily after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The local outpost of the Asian fusion restaurant, which also has locations in Denver and Aspen, made the decision over the weekend to temporarily shutter on June 22, after two members of its staff reported positive status last week. In the time since that decision was made, a third employee has tested positive, prompting the company to announce it will remain closed until at least through Wednesday, with the hope of reopening Thursday.

A note posted on the restaurant’s door reads, in part, “(W)e are closing for the next few days to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests are met. All staff members will be tested for the virus and will only return to work with a negative result.”

