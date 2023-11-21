47°F
Drive-thru coffee shop to open 3rd valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023
 
The Human Bean is set to open its third drive-through coffee shop in Las Vegas, this time in December 2023 on West Charleston Boulevard. (The Human Bean)

The Human Bean, the national chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is opening a store at 5600 W. Charleston Blvd., east of South Jones Boulevard. The roasts and pours begin in December.

The shop marks the third Human Bean in Las Vegas, after locations in Henderson and North Las Vegas. Ardys Reed and Jim Boyle, owners of the Henderson store, also own the new Human Bean.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” Reed said. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-through in Las Vegas.”

The Human Bean is known for its sustainably sourced coffee, fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas and hot breakfast items. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees.

The Human Bean is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, having started as a single shop in Ashland, Oregon. Today, there are more than 260 stores open or under development in 21 states.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

Mark Mackey
Five minutes with Ethel M’s Mark Mackey
By C.L. Gaber

The chief chocolatier for Las Vegas-based Ethel M Chocolates on holiday flavors and the secrets of the sweet life.

