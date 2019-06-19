Dutch Bros. Coffee opening 4 new Las Vegas Valley locations

Dutch Bros. Coffee announced this week that it is opening four additional locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Dutch Bros. Coffee at 2820 E. Tropicana Ave. is seen on Thursday, June 18, 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow BizuayehuTesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye

Four years ago, Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its first Las Vegas location, and owners had the goal of operating several more in the valley.

On Monday, the company announced four additional locations to join the five in the region:

West Craig Road and North Rancho Drive; West Sunset Road and South Rainbow Boulevard; South Eastern Avenue and East Pebble Road; and East Serene Avenue and South Spencer Street.

The first Las Vegas store opened June 18, 2015, at 2840 E. Tropicana Ave, near McLeod Drive.

Founded in 1992 by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma, Dutch Bros. Coffee has more than 300 stores, with locations also in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and its home base of Oregon.

