Food

Early Birds, a breakfast spot with cocktails, to open in March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 7:33 am
 
Updated January 12, 2024 - 3:53 pm
Chicken and waffles from Early Birds, a breakfast spot planned to open in March 2024 in southwest Las Vegas. (Early Birds)
A croque madame from Early Birds, a breakfast spot planned to open in March 2024 in southwest Las Vegas. (Early Birds)
A Blackberry Basil Spritz from Early Birds, a breakfast spot planned to open in March 2024 in southwest Las Vegas. (Early Birds)

The early birds get the chicken and waffles.

Early Birds, a new breakfast place, is planned to open in March at 5025 Blue Diamond Road, just west of Decatur Boulevard, in southwest Las Vegas.

The restaurant marks a move to the morning for Ryan Labbe, founder and CEO of 81/82 Group. Before Early Birds, the Vegas hospitality outfit most recently created Juliet Cocktail Room, a late-night hot boîte with live music in The Venetian.

“Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, so opening a spot where we can come together as a community and enjoy is the perfect fit,” Labbe said, adding that “around here, we don’t sleep on breakfast!”

The menu features a.m. standards like those chicken and waffles, along with pancakes, egg sandwiches, a croque madame and an Irish Benedict with corned beef hash. Early Bird takes on lunch with a stacked BLT, chicken paillard and a fully provisioned smashburger.

And Labbe hasn’t completely left cocktails behind at breakfast. The buzz includes a Blackberry Basil Spritz and a Mid-day Margarita.

Early Birds will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. Visit earlybirdseat.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

