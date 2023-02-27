Eataly at Park MGM hosting pop-up Ramazzotti cocktail bar

The menu, available now through March 31, features cocktails prepared using Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, a hibiscus and orange blossom aperitif.

Gran Caffè Milano in Eataly at Park MGM is hosting Ramazzotti Rosato Pop-Up Bar now through March. (Francisco Lupini/Eataly USA)

Now through March 31, Ramazzotti Rosato Pop-Up Bar is pouring at Gran Caffè Milano in Eataly at Park MGM. The menu features cocktails prepared using Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, a hibiscus and orange blossom aperitif.

The cocktails are:

— Triple Rose: Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, rosé sparkling wine, Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda, edible glitter.

— Rosa Spritz: Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, prosecco, sparkling water.

— Milano Mule: Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato, vodka, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, lime juice.

— Nero: Ramazzotti Amaro, Malfy Gin, Campari, orange peel.

Gran Caffé Milano, at the casino floor entrance to Eataly, is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

