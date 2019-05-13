Eataly on Las Vegas Strip offers discounts for Nevada residents

Eataly promotions at Park MGM will include retail purchases, cooking classes and more at the Italian marketplace.

Eataly in Las Vegas once again will offer a series of discounts and other special programming to locals. (Facebook)

Master cook Scott Brown cooks on the open-hearth fire at Eataly on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park MGM, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Eataly is reaching out to locals once again with a series of discounts and other special programming that launch Monday, after a locals’ discount was abruptly canceled in February.

Through the end of the year, anyone with a Nevada ID will receive 10 percent off all retail purchases. While this offer doesn’t apply to menu items prepared to be eaten onsite, it does include fresh and dry pasta, olive oil, fresh seafood, cured meats, cheese and pre-packaged snacks purchased to go.

Local industry groups are also being courted with discounts on Chef’s Table classes and dinners. Those who qualify can schedule a class such as pasta making, a wine tasting or a meal prepared in front of you and receive a 10 percent discount per person.

On top of that, Eataly will offer Nevada residents 20 percent discounts on specific items from Monday through Thursday throughout the spring and summer. Mondays are dedicated to specific producers of extra virgin olive oil. On Tuesdays, Chef’s Table classes will be 20 percent off. On Wednesdays, the discount will apply to all bottled wines. And Thursdays are Local Shopping Day, with a rotating selection of meat, fish, salumi, cheese and fresh pasta appearing in the discount counter of the Cucina del Mercato.

Additional single-day promotions are expected to be offered throughout the year.

Eataly has had a rocky history when it comes to recognizing locals. In February, the marketplace told the Review-Journal that locals would receive 20 percent off at select stalls through the end of that month, only to discontinue that offer, without warning, within a week.

When asked about that instance, a Park MGM spokeswoman said, in part, “As we grow and evolve, we are constantly working to create new offers and experiences.”

She declined to elaborate on the previous cancellation, but insisted that the current offers will be honored.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.