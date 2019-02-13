Eataly on Las Vegas Strip stops discount for locals

People explore Eataly before the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People stop by Enoteca, a wine bar, before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas locals love their perks, and they can hold a grudge when those perks are taken away. (Just ask a valley resident about paying to park on the Strip.) That’s a lesson that Eataly at Park MGM may soon learn after not honoring a promised locals discount.

Despite confirming last week that locals would receive a 20 percent discount at all Eataly stalls except the sit-down restaurants Manzo and La Pizza e La Pasta through the end of February, a spokeswoman for Park MGM now says that offer is not currently being honored.

The Italian market-style collection of retail stalls and dining spots opened in December, drawing national media attention. To lure locals, the discount was offered to those who showed a Nevada ID. In January, however, customers began reporting the discount had been discontinued, followed by conflicting reports it was being brought back.

When asked to clarify the state of the discount for locals, Park MGM assured the Review-Journal on Feb. 5 that it would apply all month, with the two stated exceptions. On Tuesday night, however, a customer took to Twitter to report that he was told “by multiple staff at multiple kiosks” that the discount wasn’t being honored.

When asked again today whether the locals discount still applied, the spokeswoman said, “As of today it is not being honored. But people are evaluating that as we speak.”

