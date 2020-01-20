Eatt Gourmet Bistro on Sahara Avenue to close

Eatt Gourmet Bistro’s Nicolas Kalpokdjian confirms the West Sahara Avenue restaurant will transition from a restaurant to a private event space.

Chef Yuri Szarzewski of EATT Groumet Bistro prepares the chilled sweet pea, spinach and mint soup with basil-mint foam and strawberries on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Eatt Gourmet Bistro’s Nicolas Kalpokdjian confirms the West Sahara Avenue restaurant will transition from a restaurant to a private event space. He says he and his team, the same group that operates Chinatown’s acclaimed French restaurant Partage, will also use the space for pop-up events.

Eatt’s last day of service as a restaurant will be Saturday. The new Eatt will begin taking group reservations for private events in February, and is expected to host a Valentine’s Day pop-up.

Kalpokdjian says he and chefs Aymeric Delouis, Vincent Pellerin and Yuri Szarzewski are looking for a new space to develop a restaurant, similar to Eatt but with a different name.

