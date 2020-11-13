Echo & Rig’s Sam Marvin shows how to carve a Thanksgiving turkey

Roasting the turkey, and preparing everything that goes with it, actually is pretty easy, but carving the turkey is not. This video makes it simple, step by step.

Chef Sam Marvin, owner of Echo and Rig and Pluck restaurant, demonstrates how to carve a turkey. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner isn’t all that difficult. Roasting the turkey is pretty basic, once you remember to remove the giblets from the cavity. The sides and desserts tend to be family favorites that find their places on the table year after year.

But then it’s time to carve the turkey, and the true challenge starts. How does one cut up that big bird suitably, creating nice slices for dinner and sandwiches and setting aside the legs for the kids and the wings for Aunt Erma?

Sam Marvin, chef-owner of Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village, provides an easy, step-by-step method in the accompanying video.

