El Dorado Cantina makes 3 varieties of tableside guacamole

El Dorado Cantina chef Francisco “Paco” Cortes has multiplied the scope of his tableside guacamole with three limited-edition versions.

El Dorado Cantina serves tableside guacamole with three limited-edition versions. (El Dorado Cantina)

El Dorado Cantina chef Francisco “Paco” Cortes has multiplied the scope of his tableside guacamole with three limited-edition versions.

Tropical Tableside Guacamole contains fresh pineapple, mango and bell peppers. Bacon Blue Tableside Guacamole is made with bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles, and Triple Spice Blend Tableside Guacamole has serrano, habanero and Fresno chili peppers.

They’re $16 each and made to order, and the specialty versions will be available through the end of September.

El Dorado Cantina is at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.