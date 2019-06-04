El Dorado Cantina opening 2nd location in Las Vegas

El Dorado Cantina will open a second location later this summer at Tivoli Village.

Paco Cortes, executive chef of El Dorado Cantina. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

El Dorado Cantina, just west of the Las Vegas Strip, will open a second location later this summer at Tivoli Village, at Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive.

“We’re so excited to have our second location in Tivoli Village,” chef Paco Cortes said in a news release.

El Dorado Cantina will locate where another Mexican restaurant, Leticia’s Mexican Cocina, was before closing last year.

The new location will accommodate 238 guests, and patio seating will be available, the release said.