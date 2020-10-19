Electoral College map cake may make election night sweeter

Freed’s Bakery has created the Electoral College Map dessert, complete with red and blue frosting for filling in the states.

The Electoral College Map Cake

Considering this election night is likely on some levels to resemble the Super Bowl, it should come as no surprise that we now have snacks to mark the occasion.

Enter Freed’s Bakery’s Electoral College Map Cake, perhaps the world’s first interactive cake. Available in quarter-, half- and full-sheet sizes (to accommodate the size of your election-watching crowd), the cake, in any of Freed’s signature flavors, comes with two icing bags, one filled with red and one with blue frosting. As the night wears on and the results come in, you and your masked and socially distanced guests can fill in each state outline with the appropriate color.

Will it be a predominantly red cake? A predominantly blue one? Or one with patches of each?

Only time will tell. But this method of keeping track seems to be a lot more palatable than listening to the pundits.

The Electoral College Map Cake starts at $85.95 and is available by pre-order and pickup through Nov. 3 at Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Blvd. Local delivery and nationwide shipping also are available. Visit freedsbakery.com or call 702-456-7762.

