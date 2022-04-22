62°F
Food

Elizabeth Blau joins chef Bart to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2022 - 12:19 pm
 
Chef Bart Wawrzyszak of Custom Pizza Truck and Elizabeth Blau take a moment at their fundraiser ...
Chef Bart Wawrzyszak of Custom Pizza Truck and Elizabeth Blau take a moment at their fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees on April 20, 2022, at Honey Salt restaurant. (Credit Blau & Associates)
Honey Salt served three dishes, including its take on classic chicken Kyiv, at the fundraiser i ...
Honey Salt served three dishes, including its take on classic chicken Kyiv, at the fundraiser it hosted with Custom Pizza Truck to aid Ukrainian war refugees in the Polish city of Lublin. (Credit Blau & Associates)
A Belvedere vodka cocktail, colored blue to honor Ukraine, was served at the fundraiser at Hone ...
A Belvedere vodka cocktail, colored blue to honor Ukraine, was served at the fundraiser at Honey Salt to benefit Ukrainian war refugees in the Polish city of Lublin (Credit Blau & Associates)

Chef Bart Wawrzyszak, owner of wood-fire Custom Pizza Truck, hails from the Polish city of Lublin, where 30,000 refugees from the Ukraine war have fled. He wanted to help them.

And so on April 20, the chef joined Elizabeth Blau, co-owner of Honey Salt, to host a fundraiser at the restaurant. .

The event garnered almost $11,000, but raising money to assist the refugees continues through PayPal in order to reach the goal of $20,000.

“It’s about solidarity and helping these refugees and celebrating their resilience, the fact that they are so brave,” Blau said of the effort. “It’s about raising funds and raising awareness.”

The fundraiser featured pizza from Custom Pizza Truck, food from Kolobok Eastern European Truck, and three dishes from Honey Salt, including a stuffed cabbage roll and the restaurant’s take on classic chicken Kyiv.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits donated Belvedere Polish vodka for a special Ukrainian-blue cocktail. Local Dee Berkley Jewelry offered pieces for sale.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

