Enjoy a cocktail from the ’40s at the Delano’s Franklin bar

A Mexican Firing Squad cocktail served with Avion Tequila, lime juice, grenadine, angostura bitters and a lime wheel garnish at the Delano's Franklin Lounge in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

No new-school margarita, the recipe for the Mexican firing squad dates back to “The Gentleman’s Companion, Volume II” by Charles H. Baker Jr., published in 1946. It’s one of eight 19th- and early 20th-century cocktail books on display in the lobby of the Delano.

You can view them, swipe through digital versions on an iPad and hear about them on a cellphone audio tour, all while sipping samples from the hotel’s Franklin bar, thanks to an ongoing collaboration with a group of cocktail enthusiasts known as Collectif 1806.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. Avion tequila

■ 3/4 oz. lime juice

■ 3/4 oz. grenadine

■ 5 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions

Shake, strain over fresh ice in rocks glass, garnish with lime wheel on rim.