Enjoy a Prohibition-era classic with modern art at the Palms

The Palms’ new center bar Unknown features the work of bad-boy modern artist Damien Hirst, including three shark segments in formaldehyde suspended above the bar. The Bee’s Knees cocktail, however, is a flashback to the Prohibition-era, tweaking a classic combination of gin, lemon and honey with the acidity of hibiscus and a savory touch of sage.
Ingredients
2 ounces Citadelle gin
1 ounce hibiscus honey syrup
3/4 ounce lemon juice
Garnish
Dehydrated lime wheel
Sage leaf
Directions
Shake ingredietns with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel and sage leaf.