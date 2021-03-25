62°F
Food

Enterprise shows employee appreciation with restaurant gift cards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 11:05 am
 
Brian Buechner, left, and wife Natalia Badzjo, owners of Big B's Texas BBQ, prepare an order wi ...
Brian Buechner, left, and wife Natalia Badzjo, owners of Big B's Texas BBQ, prepare an order with the help of Pablo Gama on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Big B's Texas BBQ, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

March 5 was Employee Appreciation Day, and one of America’s largest rental car companies celebrated in a way that also showed love to restaurants in the communities they serve.

Enterprise Holdings, the company that owns the Enterprise, National and Alamo rental car chains, gave over 80,000 of its full-time and part-time employees $100 gift cards to local eateries. In Las Vegas, the company purchased $77,500 worth of cards from places such as Rachel’s Kitchen, Grape Vine Café, Gritz Café, Big B’s Texas BBQ and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

Big B’s owner Natalia Badzjo says she was “very, very pleasantly surprised” when someone from the company showed up to purchase 53 of the $100 cards.

“That’s definitely a huge boost for us, and every other restaurant that they supported,” says Badzjo. “I think it’s a great example of a huge corporation stepping up to help not just their employees, but the communities that help them thrive.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

