Equipment issues prevent Lotus of Siam from resuming takeout

Lotus of Siam will not be re-reopening its East Sahara Avenue location for pickup and delivery service Monday as planned.

When the award-winning Thai restaurant voluntarily closed last week in response to COVID-19 concerns, the plan was to resume curbside pickup and delivery service on Monday. The owners have now announced that “equipment issues” will prevent that move, at least for now.

The restaurant posted the update shortly before noon Monday on Facebook, promising to “keep everyone posted when things are sorted out.” As for when that might be, all it says is “Hopefully soon!!”

Lotus of Siam’s East Flamingo Road location remains closed for renovations.

