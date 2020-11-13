Esther’s Kitchen closing temporarily after team members contract COVID

James Trees, chef/owner of Esther's Kitchen, is opening two new restaurants in Tivoli Village and the Stratosphere. Photo taken on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Esther's Kitchen, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Esther’s Kitchen has decided to close for three days, after staff members tested positive for COVID 19. Owner James Trees made the announcement in a video.

“We’re going to be closing for 72 hours,” Trees says in the video.

“We’ve had some cases with our staff, and now we’re having the whole staff tested. And we want to make sure of their situation before moving forward.”

The Arts District Italian restaurant will be closed Friday night, Saturday and Sunday before reopening for dinner only on Monday. Trees says they will continue dinner service next week, “while we reevaluate our situation.”

“Hopefully in 10 days, we have a better assessment of where we’re at as a community and as a restaurant, and then we can make changes from there,” he explains.

Trees says that in addition to testing their entire team, they also have installed air purifiers at the restaurant. He says, however, that “we want to make sure that we’re fully transparent with our community.”

The message concludes by thanking customers for their support.

