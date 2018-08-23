Esther’s Kitchen in downtown Vegas offers half-priced pasta

We all have our vices. If pasta is yours, has Esther’s Kitchen got a deal for you.

The chitarra cacio e pepe is shown at Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The rigatoni carbonara is shown at Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The interior of Esther’s Kitchen is shown at 1130 Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The bread and burata cheese with cultured butter is shown at Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

We all have our vices. If pasta is yours, has Esther’s Kitchen got a deal for you.

Esther’s new promotion is Pastaholics Anonymous, and it doesn’t involve 12 steps. Every day from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m., the restaurant at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. in the Arts District is offering 50 percent off all pasta, with the purchase of an adult beverage (beer, wine or cocktail), to those seated at the bar. It’s first-come, first-served, and there are just 10 seats at the bar.

Among the eight pasta dishes currently on Esther’s menu are spaghetti with Sungold tomatoes, pomodoro, Parmesan and basil, regular price $15, or $21 with meatballs; chitarra cacio e pepe with pecorino and tellicherry peppercorns, $16; rigatoni carbonara with guanciale, peas, egg yolk and grana padana, $17; and agnolotti with sheep’s milk ricotta, brown butter and summer corn, $18.

