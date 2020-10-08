Estiatorio Milos announces final night of service at Cosmopolitan

The Greek seafood restaurant is preparing for its move by early next year to The Venetian.

Fresh seafood on display at Estiatorio Milos inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Fans of Estiatorio Milos who want one last meal at the restaurant’s Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas location will have to act quickly. The Greek seafood spot’s final night of service there will be Oct. 25.

“I am thrilled that a new era for Milos in Las Vegas begins at The Venetian, where we are building a most beautiful restaurant, aiming at opening late February or (the) beginning of March,” owner Costas Spiliadis said via email from Montreal, where he has been riding out the COVID-19 situation for the past seven months.

The chef, who says he’s “going crazy” during his confinement in Canada, promises a return to Las Vegas “as soon as traveling to the USA is permitted.” (The two countries agreed in March to restrictions on nonessential travel to slow the spread of coronavirus.)

Estiatorio Milos, which also has locations in Montreal, New York, London and Miami, has been a staple of The Cosmopolitan’s restaurant collection since the resort opened. Its new location, designed by Alain Carle Architecte, will be on the “restaurant row” that connects The Venetian and Palazzo.

The good news for the staff is that they will be moving to the new space. When asked how much of his team will be making the move to The Venetian, Spiliadis replied “all of them!”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

