Estiatorio Milos exiting Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 3:34 pm
 

Estiatorio Milos is leaving The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, although details of when it will close its doors, and where it may resurface, are still fuzzy.

When asked about the departure, resort representatives issued the following statement:

“We can confirm the upcoming departure of Estiatorio Milos from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The unique Greek restaurant has been a part of our world-renowned Restaurant Collection since the property’s opening in December 2010. We express our sincere gratitude to the Estiatorio Milos team for their hard work and commitment over the past 10 years. We look forward to announcing an exciting new venture in the near future, continuing the resort’s ongoing approach of dynamic, first-to-market restaurant concepts.”

Cosmopolitan representatives would not say when the restaurant, which is still serving customers, will close for good. And there’s no official word on where it might relocate.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

