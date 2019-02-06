Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching, and Ethel M Chocolates has a lucious treat for your sweet — Remy Martin XO Cognac truffles. The cognac is blended into dark chocolate ganache made with cream and vanilla, and each truffle is hand-brushed with colored cocoa butter. They’re $15 for a box of five at local Ethel M Chocolates stores and ethelm.com. — Heidi Knapp Rinella
Ethel M Chocolates rolls out cognac chocolate truffles
