Ethel M Chocolates to host holiday cactus lighting

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ethel M cactus lighting

Who needs snowy landscapes and fir trees? The cactus garden at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, will once again be decked with holiday spirit with the illumination of more than 1 million lights. From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the company will launch its 26th annual display with performances by comedian George Wallace and magicians Mat Franco and Murray SawChuck, among others. It’s free to the public.

Wine and Cheese Fest

The Wine and Cheese Fest of unlimited tastings of food and wine is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Eataly at Park MGM. Guests can purchase general admission wristbands for two-hour time slots at their desired times for $65. VIP tickets also are available. Go to eataly.com/lasvegasevents.

Jewish Food Festival

The Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Tivoli Village. A fundraiser for Jewish Nevada, it’ll include a kosher barbecue cook-off, live entertainment including Cantor’s Concert and Israeli dancing, craft vendors and kids’ activities. Admission is $10 for adults, or $8 for seniors and children through Friday, or more at the gate. Visit jewishnevada.org/supersunday2019.

Mott 32 dinner

A Six Hands Tasting Menu, prepared by chefs from three of Mott 32’s international destinations, will be offered through Sunday at the restaurant at Palazzo. The four-course menu is $78, with beverage pairings $30. Call 702-607-3232.

Culinary Feast

A Culinary Feast involving more than a dozen local chefs and restaurants, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, will be part of the weekend’s Lake Las Vegas Classic at Reflection Bay Golf Club, a benefit for Keep Memory Alive. The event also will include tastings of cocktails, wines and beers. For tickets ($125), go to lakelasvegasclassic.com.

