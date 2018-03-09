Eureka’s cocktail has a flower that will shock your taste buds

What makes this cocktail from downtown’s new Eureka electric isn’t the shocking purple color, which comes courtesy of butterfly pea tea. It’s actually housed in the “buzz button,” an edible Szechuan flower that mixologists use to shock your taste buds, literally changing the way you experience flavors. Make sure to try a few sips before you bite down on it so you can appreciate the difference in taste afterward.

Electric Butterfly (Eureka)

Ingredients

1 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce butterfly pea tea

1/2 ounce orgeat

1/2 ounce Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1 ounce white rum

3/4 ounce Copper & Kings Immature Brandy

Garnish

Buzz button (available online)

Pansy flower

Directions

Brew tea in advance. Use portion of tea to create ice cubes to prevent drink from diluting (optional). Mix all ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into glass over ice cube. Garnish with buzz button and pansy flower.