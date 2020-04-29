Evel Pie begins its last week of Tivoli Village pop-up

The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, is seen in this April 29, 2016, file photo. The cafe is offering curbside pickup and delivery. (Martin S. Fuentes/View)

This wrap-up of news and specials being offered by local restaurants will appear Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

Able Baker Brewing Company, 1510 S. Main St., offers curbside pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Menu items include banh mi, nachos, burgers and more. 702-479-6355; ablebakerbrewing.com

Anna’s Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, 2642 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, offers curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. Menu items include croissant sandwiches, pizza and pasta dishes. 702-268-8049; annasbreakfastandlunchcafe.com

Anthony’s New York Pizza & Deli, 321 S. Casino Center Blvd., offers pizza, wings, burgers and daily specials for pickup and delivery through third-party services. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 702-896-0353; anthonysnypizza.com

The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, is offering curbside pickup 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Mondays. The cafe also offers delivery through Grubhub. 702-255-3444; thebagelcafelv.com

The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, offers a takeout menu for curbside pickup from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The three-course menu is $33 and comes with your choice of vegan Vietnamese glass noodle, grilled Verlasso salmon, pan seared herb chicken or slow braised lemongrass short rib with choice of mesclun mix greens or Vietnamese imperial rolls. Dessert options are profiterole with strawberry bavarian cream or Saigon cinnamon roll. 702-954-3998; blacksheepvegas.com

Downtown Terrace at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., is offering dishes for pickup and delivery through Postmates and Uber Eats. First responders and medical personnel will receive 50 percent off. 702-553-2542; downtownterracelv.com

This is the last week for Evel Pie’s pop-up for pickup and delivery service at Ada’s in Tivoli Village, 410 S. Rampart Blvd. Signature, vegan and gluten free pizzas, salads, garlic knots, meatballs (also vegan), and beer and wine selections will be available through Saturday. Orders can be placed starting at noon daily at 702-840-6460 and pickup times begin at 4:20 p.m., with limited delivery available through Postmates. To view the menu, visit popup.evelpie.com.

The Fat Greek, 4001 S. Decatur Blvd., is offering gyros, soups, salads and vegetarian menu options for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 702-222-0666; thefatgreeklv.com

Kabuto, 5040 Spring Mountain Road, will reopen for pickup service on Friday. The restaurant will be offering san shoku don (blue fin tuna, yellowtail and salmon on sushi rice) for $25; futomaki (salmon, yellowtail, anago and vegetables) for $16; bara chirashi (various fresh fish and vegetables on well-seasoned rice) for $26; and jo nigiri (eight-piece nigiri of the day) for $28. Hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and orders can be made by texting or calling 702-609-4113. facebook.com/kabutolv.com

Neighbors Cafe, 5910 S. Fort Apache Road, offers a limited menu for curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 702-685-1166; neighborscafelv.com

Original Sunrise Cafe, 8975 S. Eastern Ave., offers breakfast and lunch items for curbside pickup and delivery from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 702-257-8877; originalsunrisecafe.com

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.