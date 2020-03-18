Evel Pie in Las Vegas to offer free pizza ahead of shutdown

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., says it will give away free pizza to anyone in need beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O'Neal)

Kelly Knievel, left, and Branden Powers at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O'Neal)

A downtown pizza shop, which will be among the businesses being closed after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders Tuesday has moved up its giveaway.

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., says it will give away free pizza to anyone in need beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There also will be $2 draft beers available, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post.

“We will give away as many pizzas as we can,” the post said. “If we have to shut our doors we will hand the Free Pizzas through our Walk Up Window until gone.

“This is a very difficult time for a lot of people. We need to band together and help one another out.”

Evel Pie, inspired by the late daredevil and Las Vegas resident Evel Knievel, opened in November 2016.

