Evel Pie offering free pizza for federal workers

Evel Pie is joining the list of restaurants across the country helping to ease the financial burden on federal workers affected bythe partial government shutdown.

Diners eat and drink at Evel Pie, an Evel Knievel-themed pizzeria, on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O'Neal)

Kelly Knievel, left, and Branden Powers at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O'Neal)

The Hog Heaven pizza, made with man candy bacon, pulled pork, red onions, parsley, smoked mozzarella and barbecue sauce. Photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Evel Pie, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Evel Pie is joining the list of restaurants across the country helping to ease the financial burden on federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown. On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the pizza spot at 508 Fremont St. will offer a free cheese or pepperoni slice and fountain drink to any U.S. government employee with valid ID.

Managing partner Branden Powers explains “regardless of any political views, hard-working government workers could use some help while things get resolved.”

In Nevada, 3,500 federal workers have lost a paycheck because of the shutdown, including 1,200 Transportation Security Agents at McCarran International Airport.

Powers, who comes from a family of teachers, also is showing solidarity for striking Los Angeles teachers by offering a 25 percent discount on all purchases at Evel Pie and his Chinatown bar Golden Tiki to all teachers, administrators and volunteer staff at accredited Clark County School District, charter and private schools, universities and preschools as well as the Los Angeles Unified School District. (Other visiting school IDs may also be accepted per management discretion.)

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.