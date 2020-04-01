Evel Pie to launch Tivoli Village pop-up

The downtown pizza joint will set up a temporary restaurant in a space temporarily closed by an industry colleague.

Downtown's Evel Pie will launch a Tivoli pop-up this weekend (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tivoli Village is seen on the same night that Gov. Sisolak shut down non-essential businesses for 30 days on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The suspension will take effect at noon on Wednesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Evel Pie, which is has temporarily closed its Fremont Street location in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will launch a Tivoli Village pop-up this weekend. It will operate out of James Trees’ restaurant Ada’s, which also has temporarily stopped operations amid the pandemic. A representative of both restaurants says this is a temporary situation for both businesses, insisting Ada’s currently has “no plans to close permanently.”

The pop-up, scheduled to launch Saturday, will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with a limited menu available for pickup or delivery via Postmates. Beer and wine can be included in pickup orders.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.