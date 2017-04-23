Event attendees support restaurants, causes

Attendees at the 10th anniversary celebration for Mario Batali's B&B Ristorante and OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria at The Venetian Las Vegas snap a selfie with the chef. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Grilled octopus with "fagioli marinati" and spicy limoncello vinaigrette was one of the antipasti served at the celebration at B&B. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Corks & Forks (Jenna Dosch Photography and Marc Frye Photography)

Left to right: Neddie Haines, Jackie DelRossi, Dawn Hume, Punam Mathur, Elaine Wynn and Cheri Flannigan. (Jenna Dosch Photography and Marc Frye Photography)

Dr. Joseph Adashek, 2016 winner of the Joyce Mack Philanthropic Award (award shared with his wife Sharon Adashek), and their daughter, Sydney. (Jenna Dosch Photography and Marc Frye Photography)

Batali anniversary

Adoring fans, friends and foodies gathered to share charcuterie and celebrate the 10th anniversaries of Mario Batali’s B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria. The festivities began with a special reception at Otto, where Batali signed cookbooks, posed for selfies and sipped signature cocktails. A four-course meal featuring dishes from the first menu a decade ago to the newest additions.

Corks, forks, camaraderie

Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada hosted its eighth annual Corks and Forks gala at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. At the fundraiser, Elaine Wynn was honored with the Joyce Mack Philanthropic Award and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was the honorary co-chair. The event raised more than $350,000 to benefit Planned Parenthood health centers in Southern Nevada.

Mad for a good cause

Families tumbled down the rabbit hole to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on April 15, an annual fundraising event for the Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic for Childhood Cancer Survivors. Guests sipped mimosas and tea while snacking on cakes, petit fours and sandwiches, as costumed characters roamed the Palm Room at the Four Seasons and balloon artist Tawney Bubbles created balloon tea hats for all.