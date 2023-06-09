90°F
Food

Exclamation point marks Guy Fieri’s newest spot on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2023 - 10:03 am
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 1:12 pm
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and firs ...
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and first responders at Caesars Forum on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chopped chicken Caesar salad bowl and a Mexican street corn bowl from Chicken Guy!, now open in ...
Chopped chicken Caesar salad bowl and a Mexican street corn bowl from Chicken Guy!, now open in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Chicken Guy! — the ! is essential — from chef and TV personality Guy Fieri is now open in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace. Fieri described the poultry debut at Caesars Palace, “the grand daddy of them all,” as “goin’ big, in my book.”

The “bombtastic” — ! — menu features chicken tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk. Diners may order them grilled or fried, to be served straight up, in sandwiches or in meal-size salad bowls. Twenty-two signature sauces — ! — stand ready to anoint the tenders, including wasabi honey and cumin lime mojo.

Other highlights: Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ’N’ Cheese topped with chicken, bacon and green onions, and The Sauce Boss, a loaded chicken sandwich topped with signature sauces! Flavortown shakes? They’re here, too: Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Triple Double Mint and more!

The new Chicken Guy! is the third Chicken Guy! location on the West Coast and the fourth restaurant Fieri has opened with Caesars Entertainment in Vegas.

Chicken Guy! is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 4 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit Chicken Guy! Caesars for more information.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

