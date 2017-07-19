Executive chef broadening menus at Green Valley Ranch Resort

Virginia native Steve Barr, who attended culinary school in Florida, came to Las Vegas in 1999.

Steve Barr, executive chef at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Virginia native Steve Barr, who attended culinary school in Florida, came to Las Vegas in 1999. He worked at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, the now-closed Stefano’s at the Golden Nugget, MGM Grand (twice) and Yardhouse at Red Rock Resort and Town Square. He moved to Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson as assistant executive chef in July 2015 and was named the property’s executive chef in October.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Chef Steve Barr: Fruit. I have four kids, so I always keep whole fruit and cut fruit. There’s always bacon in there, too.

Currently obsessed with?

Pub fare, bar fare, interesting takes on old cuisine, reinventing old classics.

Newest Las Vegas discovery?

Atomic Liquors. I’ve been having a lot of good times down there, and now they have a restaurant, The Kitchen at Atomic. My wife and I are really obsessed with downtown. We’ve been going every weekend for the past two or three months.

Favorite indulgence?

Beer. I just got back from Portland, just went there for five days to eat and drink. I’m a certified cicerone. Sour beers, IPAs — those are my favorites.

I never eat …

Shellfish. I’m allergic. I can still cook it, I just have to be careful. Other than that I’m pretty open.

Favorite brunch at home?

I like to play around with Benedicts — different bases, different kinds of sauces, things like that. I’m a big breakfast guy.

Best tip for home cooks?

Practice. Don’t get frustrated. Read recipes. Don’t be afraid, after you’ve created a dish, to work on it. Nobody just makes a dish and it’s perfect the first time.

What changes have you made so far at Green Valley Ranch Resort?

We’ve laid hands on every menu — really broadened the banquet menu and enhanced the venue with new presentations, things you haven’t seen before. Kind of bringing that Strip-quality experience to an off-the-Strip property.

What else are you working on?

We’ve always got things in the works. Right now we’re looking at a reverse happy hour in Hank’s, looking at a taste-to-share program, which gives you an opportunity to try a place you may not otherwise. That launches July 24.

