Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip

The original restaurant debuted in 1887, showcases dry-aged beef and does not take credit cards.

On the Strip, it’s a go for credit cards.

Peter Luger Steak House, the New York City restaurant famed for its dry-aged chops, gruff service and not taking credit cards, is coming to Caesars Palace, with an estimated October debut. Peter Luger opened its Brooklyn doors in 1887, and the Strip will be its first U.S. expansion since launching an outpost on Long Island, New York, in 1960.

Peter Luger has been among the most anticipated Vegas restaurant openings in recent years, with word first emerging in early 2022 about its arrival. Unlike the original and Long Island restaurants, diners will be able to use credit cards to pay for their meals.

The family owners of Peter Luger still visit New York meat markets and select cuts of USDA Prime grade beef by marking the cuts with their personal stamps. Back at the restaurant, the beef is dry aged, with temperature and humidity strictly regulated. A dry-aging facility has been built for Peter Luger at Caesars Palace.

The new restaurant, occupying almost 9,000 square feet near Mr. Chow, will summon the German beer hall look and feel of the Brooklyn original with exposed brick, wood paneling, oak floors and tabletops, and industrial windows.

The Brooklyn menu proceeds along classic lines, with appetizers like a shrimp cocktail or wedge salad, steaks, fish in season, lamb chops, and handful of sides like creamed spinach or German fried potatoes, both for two.

Peter Luger takes its name from the German chef and restaurateur who founded the steakhouse.

