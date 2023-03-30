57°F
Food

Famed chef José Andrés to open 2 new restaurants on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 11:28 am
 
Chef José Andrés attends the premiere of "We Feed People" on May 3, 2022, i ...
Chef José Andrés attends the premiere of "We Feed People" on May 3, 2022, in New York. Andrés is opening a new restaurant in the Forum Shops at Caesars and in The Shops at Crystals next door to Aria, on the Las Vegas Strip, as announced on March 30, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

José Andrés, one of the world’s most esteemed chefs, is adding to his portfolio on the Las Vegas Strip with new restaurants in the Forum Shops at Caesars and in The Shops at Crystals next door to Aria. The openings were announced in a statement Thursday by José Andrés Group and by Simon, the real estate investment trust that owns the Forum and Crystals shops and other properties.

Zaytinya is planned for the Forum Shops. The restaurant draws on the chef’s travels and his deep knowledge of Mediterranean cuisines to create a mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cooking.

The statement did not identify by name the restaurant planned for The Shops at Crystals. The Andrés organization did not return a January request by the Review-Journal for information on a potential restaurant in Crystals, as indicated in public records.

The estimated timeline for opening the new spots is 2023 to 2024.

Chef Andrés currently has four restaurants in Vegas: Bazaar Meat in Sahara Las Vegas and Jaleo, China Poblano and é by José Andrés in The Cosmoplitan of Las Vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

