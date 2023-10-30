Famed chef launches T-Mobile Arena concession outlet

Plus, a Manila catering outfit has expanded to a Las Vegas restaurant, and the naughty elves have returned.

A spicy chicken sandwich from the Fuku concession at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. (Fuku)

Binagoongan pork belly (cooked in shrimp paste) with coconut risotto from Rang's Cocina Moderne in Las Vegas. (Rang's Cocina Moderne)

Chef Rang Tan of Rang's Cocina Moderne in Las Vegas. (Rang's Cocina Moderne)

The Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar Returns to Shady Grove Lounge in Silverton Casino in Las Vegas from Nov.. 1, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024. (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Azzurra Cucina Italiana in Henderson is holding an eye surger fundraiser on Nov. 9, 2023, for Blue the Cane Corso. (Azzurra Cucina Italiana)

For Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023, Piero's Italian Cuisine, with its salmon piccata shown here, is offering discount checks to active and retired service members with valid ID. (Chris Wessling)

In the latest from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ In the restaurant business, open doesn’t always mean open. There is the low-key soft opening, which is still an opening in a legal sense. There is the grand opening, an excuse for a party that sometimes comes weeks after the real opening. And then there is the case of the Fuku concession at T-Mobile Arena, from famed chef David Chang. Fuku opened in April but only “officially” announced its Vegas debut on Oct. 24. Why the long delay? Unclear. But know this: Fuku spicy fried chicken is now, definitely, here.

■ Rang’s Cocina Moderne has been open under the radar at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 111. The restaurant, from chef Rang Tan, began as a catering business in Manila before expanding to Vegas. The menu mingles Asian, Spanish and Italian traditions in dishes like aligue (seafood paste) pasta with shrimp, scallops with squid ink risotto, binagoongan pork belly (cooked in shrimp paste) with coconut risotto, and braised beef cheeks. Visit rangscocina.com.

■ The pesky pixies are back. From Wednesday through Jan. 1, Shady Grove Lounge in the Silverton is once again transformed for the holidays into Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar. The spot features dozens of hanging elves, an Airstream trailer bedecked in kitsch and a fireplace with Christmas tree. Folks may also purchase the Bad Elf Experience, with two holiday cocktails, a puzzle hunt and souvenir glass, at silvertoncasino.com/event/christmas-bar-in-vegas beginning Wednesday. The bar is closed during the two months for several private events, so call 702-263-7777 to confirm public days.

◆ ◆ ◆

Las Vegas Pizza Festival begins 1 p.m. Saturday at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road. The event features unlimited sampling of pizza styles from at least 20 of the city’s best pizza makers. The festival is presented by Greco and Sons, the Italian specialty food distributor, and the Las Vegas Pizza Alliance. Tickets/details: vegaspizzafest.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St., Henderson, is hosting Bocce for Blue, a bocce tournament to benefit Blue, a local Cane Corso puppy who needs eye surgery. The event features teams of four ($25 per person), cocktails, and bites from Azzurra executive chef Alessandra Madeira. Details/team registration: bit.ly/BocceAzzurra.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, StripSteak in Mandalay Bay is featuring a six-course wine dinner with pairings from Château Troplong Mondot, the great Bordeaux estate. Among the pairings: roasted duck breast and duck foie gras dumpling with 2016, 2015 and 2011 Troplong Mondot. Cost: $395. Tickets: bit.ly/StripSteakTroplong.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sean O’Hara has been named executive chef of Esther’s Kitchen. Previously, the restaurant did not have an executive chef, being led by chef-owner James Trees. O’Hara, a graduate of Johnson & Wales, has stints at Jean-Georges and Del Posto in New York, and six years at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, on his resume.

Said Trees: “Sean brings an incredible array of experiences, awesome creativity and, most of all, the right mindset, making him the perfect choice for Esther’s first executive chef. We’re lucky to have him and excited for the future!”

◆ ◆ ◆

Some deals for Veterans Day, Nov. 11:

■ Bonefish Grill locations are offering a free Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with valid ID.

■ Farmer Boys locations are providing a free Big Cheese, with a quarter-pound flame-grilled patty, to active and retired service members with valid proof of service.

■ Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is offering a 15 percent discount to active and retired service members.

■ PT’s Wings & Sports and Strat Café in The Strat are giving a 20 percent discount on meals to active and retired service members with valid ID.

■ The Still Crafts, Drafts & Eats in The Mirage is featuring a 15 percent discount on the bills of active and retired service members with valid ID.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.