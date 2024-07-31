104°F
Food

Famed Halloween pop-up bar coming to Las Vegas this fall

The annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, at Evel Pie. (Black Lagoon)
The annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, at Evel Pie. (Black Lagoon)
The annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, at Evel Pie. (Black Lagoon)
A Death Rattle cocktail from the annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, at Evel Pie. (Black Lagoon)
A Book of Blood cocktail from the annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, at Evel Pie. (Black Lagoon)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 10:33 am
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 6:25 pm

It’s the cocktail from the Black Lagoon.

The famed Halloween pop-up bar makes its Las Vegas debut from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 at Evel Pie. Since its launch in 2021, the Black Lagoon has gained an enthusiastic following for its macabre atmosphere garnished with a bit of goth and metal.

This year, the pop-up spans almost three dozen bars across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with sinister shaking, creepy cocktails and eldritch pours. Customer costumes are encouraged. Sponsors are Lot 40 Rye, Fords Gin, Mezcal Union, Giffard Liqueurs, The House Of Lustau, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur and Bitter Queens Bitter.

Evel Pie is at 508 E. Fremont St. Visit blacklagoonpopup.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

