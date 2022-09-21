Famed Israeli chef opening 2 restaurants in The Venetian

Celebrated Israeli chef Eyal Shani, who is opening two restaurants in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

A spread of dishes from HaSalon, the ingredient-driven restaurant, set to open in 2023 in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani. (Teddy Wolff)

Miznon restaurant from celebrated Israeli chef Eyal Shani, a fast-casual spot known for its pita and whole roasted cauliflower, is planned to debut in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

Eyal Shani — the celebrated chef with restaurants in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Oceania and his native Israel — is bringing his take on Mediterranean cooking to the Las Vegas Strip with the debut of two restaurants at The Venetian.

Miznon, serving fast-casual Israeli street food, is planned to open in late 2022. HaSalon, offering seasonal ingredients and a menu with nightly changes, is scheduled to launch in 2023. Both will be in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian.

“I’m fascinated to bring HaSalon and Miznon to Las Vegas,” said Shani, one of the founders of modern Israeli cuisine. “There’s inspiration around every corner, and being able to showcase the best of what we do in such a vibrant and unique location is an extraordinary opportunity.”

Miznon, which means “kiosk” or a casual drop-in spot in Hebrew, has gained an enthusiastic following for its renditions of soft pillowy pita. Miznon at The Venetian marks the sixth U.S. location for the restaurant but the first on the West Coast. Miznon will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats, with dishes like pita stuffed with ratatouille or tahini lamb kebab, or whole roasted baby cauliflower, a signature Miznon dish and one of several vegetarian plates.

HaSalon, founded in Tel Aviv in 2008, is taking over the capacious premises (11,000 square feet) of the onetime Majordomo Meat & Fish, the David Chang restaurant that closed June 5. (Miznon lies just across from HaSalon in Chang’s former Moon Palace.)

HaSalon is heavily ingredient-driven, and tasting menus are conjured from what seems freshest and most seasonal and most available, with dishes like beetroot carpaccio or handmade pastas or salat aravi chopped salad.

Shani was born in Jerusalem in 1959. He credits his grandfather, an agronomist and dedicated vegan, for creating culinary passion by introducing a young Shani to local markets, fields and vineyards. Today, besides his host of restaurants, Shani is a “MasterChef” judge on British television and a global ambassador for Israeli cooking.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.